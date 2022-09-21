

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - The boards of Schneider Electric and Bidco and the AVEVA Independent Committee have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by which the entire issued and to be issued share capital of AVEVA will be acquired by Bidco, an indirect subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE. The deal excludes AVEVA Shares held by Samos, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric.



AVEVA shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each AVEVA Share: 3,100 pence in cash. The deal values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of AVEVA at approximately 9.48 billion pounds, implying an enterprise value of 10.15 billion pounds.



Any interim dividend of up to 13 pence per AVEVA share which is declared by the board of AVEVA and paid in respect of the six-month period ending 30 September 2022 will be paid to AVEVA Shareholders without any reduction in the consideration.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de