

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) said, from 1st October, hourly pay of its 40,000 colleagues will be increased to a minimum of 10.20 pounds which follows an initial pay increase to 10.00 pounds in April. Combined, this represents an annual uplift of 7.4%, the Group noted.



Marks & Spencer has set out a 15 million pounds package to support its front-line colleagues in the cost-of-living crisis. The Group will provide its 4500 salaried colleagues at pre-management levels in its stores and support centres with a one-off 250 pounds voucher to spend at M&S. M&S is also launching a free meal per shift for colleagues at its Distribution Centre in Castle Donington.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARKS & SPENCER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de