

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - TD Bank (TD, TD.TO), America's Most Convenient Bank, announced Wednesday a multi-year contract extension with Target Corp. (TGT), in which TD will continue to be the exclusive issuer of Target co-branded and private label consumer credit cards.



Earlier this year, Target and TD expanded the RedCard Mastercard program at the point of sale in Target stores and on Target.com, to originate co-branded cards that offer exceptional value for guests.



In addition to industry-leading 5% instant savings available every day at Target, RedCard Mastercard holders can earn 2% on eligible dining and gas purchases and 1% everywhere else.



TD first acquired Target's U.S. credit card portfolio in 2013.







