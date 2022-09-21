

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Tuesday.



Russian invasion of Ukraine will be the focus of the 2022 General Assembly, which convenes for the first time in three years in person after the last two sessions were held online due to the pandemic.



Notably, neither Chinese President Xi nor Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing up for this global gathering.



Biden has arrived in New York, where a hectic schedule is awaiting him Tuesday.



Biden will deliver his speech before the U.N. General Assembly at 10:35 AM ET. This is the traditional speech the U.S. President makes annually, in which he will describe his vision for American foreign policy and principled leadership in the world.



'He'll offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months,' National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said ahead of the General Assembly.



Biden will make significant new announcements about the U.S. government's investments to address global food insecurity, Sullvan told reporters.



At the press conference, he announced that the President is endorsing Doreen Bogdan-Martin for the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunications Union.



Later Tuesday, Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, host a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and delivers remarks at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference.



It will be his first bilateral meeting with Liz Truss.



At 7 PM ET, The President and First Lady Jill Biden wil host a Leader's Reception at American Museum of Natural History in New York.







