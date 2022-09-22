

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim said it has closed the acquisition of Cantillana, a specialty building solutions market leader in Belgium with 2022 estimated net sales of 80 million euros.



Cantillana offers a broad range of fa?ade construction and external thermal insulation systems. With more than 200 employees and nine production facilities across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands, Cantillana's footprint and product portfolio will generate additional synergies across the business and accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products in Europe.



Cantillana was founded in 1875 in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium) as a branch of a construction company and in 1982 the company was acquired by the Stadsbader Group.







