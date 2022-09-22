

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), on Thursday, announced that Andy Gulliford has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the business in 2023. A process will be undertaken to identify potential successors and a further announcement concerning the date of Andy's retirement will be made in due course, allowing for an orderly transition of his responsibilities, the company stated.



David Sleath, Group Chief Executive said, 'Andy Gulliford joined the business in 2004 and has held a variety of important executive roles, culminating in his being appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2011 and joining the Board in 2013. He has played a vital role in the growth and success of the Company, particularly over the past decade. At a personal level, he has provided tremendous support to me and the Board and, throughout the organisation, he is regarded as a wonderful colleague to work with. He will retire with our very best wishes for the future.'



Further, the company noted that in line with its shareholder approved Directors' Remuneration Policy, the Remuneration Committee has approved 'good leaver status' for Andy Gulliford in relation to bonus and share awards that will be outstanding when he retires.







