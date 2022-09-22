

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British multinational group of safety equipment firms, said on Thursday that its trading is in line with its previous expectations in the first-half as it has made a good progress due to a firm demand.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its sales guidance for the full-year.



The company also said it is benefitted by recent acquisitions, with the largest inorganic contribution being in the Environmental & Analysis sector, and more modest benefits in the Safety and Healthcare sectors.



For the year to March 2023, the UK-based company has reaffirmed its outlook provided in June.



Accordingly, the company still expects to deliver continued growth and maintain high returns in 2022-23, with good single digit percentage organic constant currency revenue growth and a return on sales similar to the second half of the 2021-22.



For the full-year, Halma expects a continued positive impact from the currency exchange.



The company now projects around a 135 million pounds of positive revenue effect, and around a 30 million pounds positive profit impact in 2022-23, compared with 2021-22.







