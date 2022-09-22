

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust (MUT.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 net return before tax was a loss of 40.64 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 161.50 million pounds.



Return per Ordinary share was a loss of 35.2 pence, compared to profit of 165.1 pence last year.



Revenue return per share grew 20.2 percent to 40.5 pence from 33.7 pence a year ago.



Income grew to 51.02 million pounds from 35.98 million pounds in the prior year.



Further, the Board has declared a fourth interim dividend per share of 11.25p, payable on September 15. This makes a total for the Year of 36.0p, an increase of 4.3% on the 34.5p per share paid in the previous year.



Looking forward, the company said it is confident in the outlook, even though the outlook is becoming more difficult with a tightening policy backdrop and inflationary challenges coupled with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all leading to slower global growth.



Charles Luke and Iain Pyle, Investment Manager, said, '.. we feel comfortable maintaining our long term focus on investments in high quality companies with robust competitive positions and strong balance sheets, which are led by experienced management teams and are capable of delivering sustainable earnings and dividend growth.'



