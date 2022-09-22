

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California-based short-form video company, Loop Media, announced their IPO on September 21 at $5 per share which will be available for trading for retailers from Spetember 22 under 'LPTV' on the NYSE.



The company intends to raise $12 million and has offered 2.5 million shares for the initial public offering. The offering will run till September 26. The company has recently transitioned to a advertising-based business model and managed to draw a better revenue year-over-year, according to reports.



Roth Capital Partners is acting as the underwriters of the deal and will be offered a 30-day period to purchase an additional 360K shares at $5.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOOP MEDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de