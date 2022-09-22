

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and NAVSUP have entered into an agreement to provide Pylon Conversion Actuators spare units for the V-22 Osprey, a U.S. Navy tiltrotor military aircraft. The units will be manufactured at TRIUMPH Geared Solutions in Park City, Utah.



Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, said: 'We have a long-standing relationship with NAVSUP and look forward to growing this relationship over the coming years.'



TRIUMPH Geared Solutions supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, test, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housing.







