Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - US startup Audo has announced the beta launch of an AI-powered, career guidance, recommendation engine, called Audo Guide. The upskilling platform offers each user a custom curriculum of stitched courses, mapping each learners' journey to their best-fit career path based on their personality, skills as well as their past and current professional experience. Audo aims to bridge the gap between the future of education and the future of work, with flexible skill-based courses and concurrent earning opportunities with each new skill gained.

Audo's artificial intelligence uses an ever-expanding pool of data to determine where users are in their career journey, and recommends courses for today's most in demand roles. By analyzing job listings and resume data to build machine learning models, Audo's A.I. can correlate which skills and experiences lead to successful careers, and help its users fill gaps in their knowledge.

Commenting on Audo's ambitious mission, Milan Kordestani, Founder and CEO said, "We aim to bridge the current gap between learning and earning. Most people lack the time and resources to spend four years in college. For many people, self-paced courses provide them with marketable skills that can help them to significantly improve their lives. Our proprietary AI-powered assessment provides users with a personalized pathway for upskilling and they do not have to look elsewhere to monetize the skills they acquire. Audo welcomes all, irrespective of their age limit or educational background needed."

There has been considerable disruption in the job market, recently with the pandemic and the advent of remote and hybrid work cultures, numerous layoffs and the cost of living crisis that was triggered by record breaking inflation levels. Phenomenons like the Great Resignation and Quiet Quitting shifted the focus in the employment market from college degrees to skills-based hiring.

Audo has partnered with reputed content providers Coursera, EdX, Alison, and Path Unbound for the Learn side of the platform and is planning to continue adding new partners on a rolling basis. On the earn side, users will get access to an online marketplace where they can monetize skills like digital marketing, computer software development and graphic design as soon as they complete the required courses.

Milan concluded, "The pandemic period when all learning was confined to the digital sphere as a result of social distancing helped us to understand the true potential of digital learning, while also recognizing the lack of monetizable skills, formal education has left young graduates missing. I recognized that most of my Gen Z peers were relegated to entry level jobs despite investing a significant sum into their education. That was the moment where I realized the importance of teaching monetizable skills, ensuring certification, and the necessity to bridge that data with job market demand. I wanted to create a destination that could help anyone, anywhere with minimal skills to gain employment through freelancing. Using Audo Guide, we're able to adaptively gather comprehensive information on our users so that we can generate a clear path towards making money as a freelancer. Currently, we are in the beta testing stage and we are allowing users to sign up to be a part of our first beta cohort, accepting new learners incrementally. We believe our technology has the potential to change lives for the better, by making it clear and affordable how to achieve your career goals."

About Audo:

Audo uses A.I. to offer its learners personalized skill building based on their interests, personality, and past work experience. Partnerships with course providers like Coursera and Alison allow Audo users to more efficiently elevate their skills, while Audo Earn lets them monetize these new skills at any point in the learning process. Audo believes that the future of learning is equitable, flexible, and affordable.

Media Contact

Name: Nicole Levinson

Email address: press@audo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138066