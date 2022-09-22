

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 215 Ukrainian soldiers and their 55 Russian counterparts under captivity were released as part of an understanding between the two countries to exchange prisoners of war.



British, American, Moroccan, Swedish, and Croatian nationals and pro-Russian former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk also were released Wednesday night.



Five Britons returned home Thursday, BBC reports.



Those released also include commanders of Mariupol's Azovstal iron and steel works plant.



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for leading this process.



We remember all those who are in Russian captivity, and we will do everything for their rescue,' he wrote on Telegram.







