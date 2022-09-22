

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.868 billion or $4.20 per share, compared to $1.670 billion or $3.76 per share last year.



Sales for the quarter increased 15.2 percent to $70.76 billion from $61.44 billion last year. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter was up 13.7%.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $4.16 per share and revenues of $72.04 billion for the quarter.







