

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accompany USA has recalled about 25,000 ceramic mugs with cork bottoms due to burn hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled coffee cup can crack or break when hot liquid is poured into it, posing a burn hazard. The company said it has received one report of the mug breaking after hot liquid was poured into it. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Accompany USA Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms sold as and/or given out for free as promotional products with company or other logos. The ceramic mugs are white with cork bottoms. They measure about four inches high and four inches wide.



The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ceramic mugs and contact Accompany USA to receive a full refund.



The product was sold online from February 2022 through August 2022 for about $2.







