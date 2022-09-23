

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX) business, in partnership with Northrop Grumman (NOC), has been selected to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile for the U.S. Air Force (USAF).



The Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile is a first-of-its-kind weapon developed in conjunction with the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE), a U.S. and Australia project arrangement.



Under the contract, the Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman team will deliver operationally ready missiles to the USAF.







