

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) said Julie Brown plans to step down as Chief Operating and Financial Officer at the close of the current fiscal year on 1 April 2023. The Group noted that the process to identify Julie's successor is underway.



Julie Brown, CO&FO, said: 'As a group, we have strengthened our brand and business and taken an industry-leading position in sustainability. I am particularly proud of our work to navigate Burberry through the pandemic, remaining true to our values and delivering transformational change across Finance, IT, Burberry Business Services and Responsibility.'







