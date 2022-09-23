

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan, the United States and South Korea have warned that if North Korea conducts any nuclear test, it would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community.



In a meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the foreign ministers of the three allied nations expressed serious concern about the reclusive Communist country's adoption of a new law on nuclear policy, declaring it to be a nuclear weapons state. The legislation also authorizes the launch of pre-emptive nuclear strikes.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin underscored the importance of working together to address North Korea's destabilizing behavior and advance its shared goal of achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



They condemned the North's numerous ballistic missile launches this year, each of which violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to the region.



Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. steadfast commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan.



The Foreign Ministers urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiations table.



They also reaffirmed the importance of achieving an immediate resolution of the abductions issue.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de