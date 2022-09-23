

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales declined sharply in September on the cost of living crisis, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Friday.



The retail sales balance fell more-than-expected to -20 percent in September from +37 percent in August. The score was seen at +10 percent. A net 13 percent of retailers expect sales volumes to fall again in October.



Internet sales volume also declined notably in September, with the balance falling to -19 percent from -7 percent in August. A net 14 percent said internet sales will fall next month.



'Following a brief return to growth last month, retail sales volumes have once again fallen in the year to September, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh on households' spending,' Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist, said.



The Government's announcements this week to support firms on energy costs and setting out their pro-growth agenda should help instil confidence, added Sartorius.







