

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue (JBLU) announced a new agreement with AIR COMPANY, a carbon technology company creating carbon-negative alcohols and fuels from carbon dioxide. AIR COMPANY has developed a single-step process for CO2-derived fuel production using renewable electricity to create its AIRMADE sustainable aviation fuel product. JetBlue plans to purchase 25 million gallons of AIRMADE sustainable aviation fuel over five years, with a targeted start in 2027.



AIR COMPANY has received over $40 million in capital funding to date. JetBlue's venture capital subsidiary, JetBlue Ventures, will make a direct capital investment into AIR COMPANY's Series A funding round.







