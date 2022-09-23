

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Friday it has officially broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company's 119-year history.



This is part of $5.6 billion investment by Ford and SK On to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee.



With construction underway at BlueOval City, Ford gets closer to its target of a 2 million EV production run rate globally by late 2026.



The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de