

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced new Actions and funding to address the overdose epidemic and support recovery as part of National Recovery Month.



The U.S Department of Health and Human Services, through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is awarding nearly $1.5 billion to all states, tribal lands, and territories' efforts to address the opioid crisis and support individuals in recovery.



HHS's Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced investments worth $104 million to public, private, and non-profit entities working to expand access to treatment and prevention services for substance use disorder in rural communities.



HHS, through SAMHSA, is awarding $20.5 million in grant funding to organizations that help connect individuals who have substance use disorders with community resources.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance intended to facilitate the distribution of FDA-approved naloxone products, with the goal of saving lives by supporting the drug's increased availability to underserved communities who need access the most. This will help eligible community-based programs acquire FDA-approved drugs directly from manufacturers and distributors.







