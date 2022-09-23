GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Announces a New Internal Marketing Strategy and Starts the First Phase of Content Production

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / GreenBank Capital ("GreenBank or the "Company") (CSE:GBC) is pleased to announce a new marketing strategy, which will produce the framework to implement the first phase of consistently delivered content creation and communications.

London studio for in-house GreenBank content production

Long-form investor video content (via YouTube)

Social Media Short-form content

Proactive Investor interviews with leading Industry Experts

interviews with leading Industry Experts Collaborations with special guests

Podcast appearances with GreenBank executives

Influencer (Creator) competitions/campaigns

Affiliate Marketing programs

Analyst reviews/research

Dedicated pipeline of Press Releases

Content schedule to 2024

GreenBank has developed digital resources to implement a range of content including; posting of relevant business updates, regulated press release coverage, manageable social media output and Creator/Influencer connections that will produce both organic and sponsored interaction between GBC and wider audiences.

This initiative targets a clear goal to establish our digital footprint and perception of the GBC brand. The new resources will be used to generate content which will vary across regulatory, educational, informative and social, to inform the existing and expand the current GBC audience.

Terry Pullen, CEO of GreenBank said "The creation of a sustainable marketing resource signifies an important step towards building GreenBank as a modern financial business. Our clear objectives will be measured via analytics and has been strategically timed to be most effective in relation to global market conditions and our current business growth & opportunities "

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a publicly traded next-generation company that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto and London and are used to working across borders remotely. GreenBank invests in multi-sector undervalued public and private growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders. Our model of remote working, dynamic space, and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global company for the future.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: GBC), the Frankfurt Boerse (FRA:2TL) and on the OTC Markets in the USA (OTC PINK:GRNBF).

