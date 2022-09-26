

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) announced the appointment of Niall McBride to the Board as Chief Financial Officer. Niall is currently Chief Financial Officer at Ocado Retail Limited. Prior to this, he was a managing director at Rothschild & Co. Niall started his career at PwC.



Moneysupermarket also announced the appointment of Rakesh Sharma as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Rakesh will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Nomination and Risk & Sustainability Committees of the Board. Rakesh will succeed Sarah Warby as Remuneration Committee Chair.







