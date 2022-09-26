

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) said that trading continues to be in line with the Board's expectations for the full year.



In its trading update for the first five months of the year ahead of its Annual General Meeting to be held at 2pm Monday, the company noted that overall group revenue and profit in the first five months of fiscal year 2023 was in line with expectations.



Organic revenue growth is largely offsetting the impact of disposals made in the prior year. Operating profit is being driven by our focus on execution and the efficiencies we are realizing from our new operating model.



The company still anticipates a net cash outflow in the first half of fiscal year 2023, reflecting the timing of pension deficit payments, with a return to positive free cash flow in the second half. Overall, expectations of trading for the full year are unchanged.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de