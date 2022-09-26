

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK), a global biopharma company, on Monday announced the retirement of Iain Mackay, Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Julie Brown, currently Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Burberry Group plc, as successor.



Iain Mackay will step down May 2023, the company said in a statement.



Julie would join GSK in April 2023 and would work with Iain to transition responsibilities, taking responsibility as CFO and as an Executive Director on 1 May 2023.



Julie joined Burberry from Smith & Nephew where she was the Group CFO from 2013-2017.



Julie Brown holds 519 shares in GSK. The Burberry directorship would cease before she commences her employment with GSK.



Shares of GSK closed Friday's trading at $29.65, up $0.29 or 0.99 percent from the previous close.







