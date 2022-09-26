

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Monday that Michael Creedon, Jr. will be joining the organization as Chief Operating Officer. Creedon joins the company from Advance Auto Parts, where was Executive Vice President of U.S. Stores since March 2021.



Creedon, who joined Advance Auto Parts in December 2013, was previously President of U.S. Stores from 2020 to 2021, as well as Division President for the company's North Division, including Autopart International, from 2017 to 2020 and President of Autopart International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advance, from 2013 to 2017.



Prior to joining Advance, Creedon served as Vice President and General Manager of Sensormatic, LLC - North America Sales and Operations from 2010 to 2013. Prior to his role with Sensormatic, he served in multiple leadership roles within Tyco International and ADT Security, another division of Tyco.







