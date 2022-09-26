

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services firm Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) announced Monday that John Doyle, 58, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.



Doyle succeeds Daniel Glaser, 62, who will retire from Marsh McLennan at year end after ten years in the role. Glaser will also retire from the company's Board of Directors, while Doyle will join the Board as a Director effective January 1, 2023.



Doyle has served as Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Marsh McLennan since January 2022. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of Marsh, the company's risk advisory and insurance solutions business, from 2017 to 2021.



The retiring CEO, Glaser, has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2013. Prior to that, he served as Group President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He rejoined Marsh McLennan in December 2007 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh, where he began his career in 1982.







