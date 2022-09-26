Focus Universal Inc.: Focus Universal Announces Addition as Inaugural 10 Corporates on Innovative Webull Communications Service Platform

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, is pleased to announce that Focus is one of the first 10 Nasdaq-listed firms to be featured on the new Webull Corporate Communication services platform. The Focus Universal portal on the Webull platform will help provide the Company with a direct line of communication with our shareholders, while providing Focus's followers with instant notifications regarding corporate content like company news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more. We are excited to begin using the Webull Corporate Communications platform and look forward to engaging and receiving the valuable feedback of our shareholder base.

To learn more about Focus Universal's addition to the Webull Corporate Communications Service platform, click the link below:

Hear it right from the source! (webull.com)

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 24 patents pending and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets and is in the Russell 2000 Index.

About Webull:

Webull Financial LLC is a broker headquartered in New York that features an electronic trading platform, accessible via mobile app and desktop computer, for the commission-free trading of stocks, exchange traded funds, options, margins, and cryptocurrencies. Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of mainly retail users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Webull provides up-to-the-minute market data, news, and powerful analytical tools at their fingertips to help formulate their investment strategies and can put those strategies to work on our trading platform, where they can trade global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and fractional shares. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics. In addition to providing exceptional trading technology, Webull is also fully compliant with local USA regulatory requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

