

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty (BBY), a U.K.-based international infrastructure group, on Tuesday announced that it has been appointed as the sole contractor to both the SCAPE Civil Engineering framework, covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland worth 3.25 billion pounds, and the SCAPE Scotland Civil Engineering framework, covering the entirety of Scotland, worth 750 million pounds.



SCAPE Group is a public sector organization, dedicated to creating spaces, places and experiences that leave a sustainable legacy for local communities. Since 2006, SCAPE Group has accelerated over 12,000 projects across the UK through its direct award frameworks, property services and innovative design solutions. The frameworks cover a period of four years, with an option for a two-year extension.



Shares of Balfour Beatty closed Monday's trading at 321.80 pence, down 4.60 pence or 1.41 percent from the previous close.







