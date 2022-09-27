

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. Barr Plc (BAG.L), a British soft drink maker, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings for the first-half, reflecting a sales growth across all of its core brands, driven by Covid-19 recovery.



For the 26-week period to July 31, the Cumbernauld-headquartered company posted a pre-tax income of 24.7 million pounds that edged up from 24.4 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax rose to 25.3 million pounds from 20.6 million pounds of previous year period.



Post-tax earnings stood at 20.9 million pounds or 18.81 pence per share, higher than last year's 14.2 million pounds or 12.71 pence per share.



Operating profit was at 25.5 million pounds as against 24.6 million pounds posted for the first-half of 2021.



A.G. Barr generated sales of 157.9 million pounds versus 135.3 million pounds of previous fiscal.



For the first-half, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, higher than last year's 2 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on October 28, to shareholders of record on October 7.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said: 'We anticipate in the coming months that the current economic environment will impact consumer purchasing behaviour, however we currently remain confident that our strategy and actions will allow us to deliver a full-year profit performance ahead of the prior year.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AG BARR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de