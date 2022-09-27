

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday after recent string of losses on concerns over a combination of interest-rate, currency and economic risks.



The euro rose and the British pound stabilized after the Bank of England vowed it 'will not hesitate' to change interest rates by as much as needed, intending to reassure markets unnerved by last Friday's budget.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 34 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,802 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Monday.



Economy-sensitive automakers were on the rise, with Renault climbing 1.5 percent.



Travel related stocks also gained ground, with Franco-Dutch airline Air France KLM rising 1.2 percent.



Banks traded mixed as Eurozone bond yields hit multi-year highs.







