

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has pledged an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine.



The aid is to enhance the efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to improve their operational capacity and save lives as they continue to help defend the Ukrainian people, their freedom, and their democracy from the Kremlin's brutal war of aggression, the State Department said in a statement.



With this, the total amount of civilian security assistance that the U.S. government provided to Ukraine since December 2021 has reached $645 million. It had a positive impact on Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners, including the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) and State Border Guard Service.



The provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders, according to the State Department. ??Ukrainian law enforcement officers remain resilient, motivated, and determined to carry out their wide-ranging law enforcement missions and support for innocent civilians in towns and cities facing continuous Russian shelling, it added.



In addition to expanding U.S. direct assistance to Ukrainian law enforcement, a portion of this new assistance will also continue U.S. support for the Ukrainian government's efforts to document, investigate, and prosecute atrocities perpetrated by Russia's forces during the ongoing attacks.







