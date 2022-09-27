

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has shifted some production of its flagship smartphone iPhone 14 from China to India.



'The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,' the company said in a statement.



Foxconn, which is Apple's key iPhone assembler, will manufacture the smartphone at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai, India.



This is the first time the company will be manufacturing its latest smartphone model in India, although it had been building older models in the country since 2017.



Apple launched the iPhone 14 earlier this month. The company will sell India-produced phones locally but also export them to other markets globally.



Apple assembles most of its iPhones in China, however, the continuing tensions between the US and China has prompted the company to transfer some of its production outside the country.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de