

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased in August, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a revised 2.0 percent fall in July.



Sales of food and beverages alone grew 2.3 percent monthly in August, and those of other household equipment gained 1.1 percent.



Retail sales in non-specialized stores climbed 1.0 percent, and sales of ICT equipment increased 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of cultural and recreation goods registered a fall of 1.1 percent compared to last month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales declined a calendar-adjusted 4.0 percent in August, slower than the 9.0 percent sharp fall in the previous month.







