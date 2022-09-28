

- BARCLAYS CUTS MEDICLINIC TO 'EQUAL WEIGHT' (OW) - PRICE TARGET 504 (460) PENCE - BARCLAYS CUTS OLD MUTUAL TO 'EQUAL WEIGHT' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 63 (83) PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS CLOSE BROTHERS PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1250) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG STARTS POLLEN STREET GROUP WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 1070 PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS DELIVEROO PRICE TARGET TO 114 (130) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - CREDIT SUISSE REINITIATES IMPERIAL BRANDS WITH 'OUTPERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 2550 P, - GOLDMAN CUTS TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 255 (310) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS ANTOFAGASTA PRICE TARGET TO 1450 (1500) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS BOOHOO PRICE TARGET TO 100 (120) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS CVS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1970 (2110) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS TARGET TO 2880 (3630) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 8700 (9700) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS TRUSTPILOT PRICE TARGET TO 100 (110) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS CARD FACTORY PRICE TARGET TO 48 (53) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS DUNELM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 796 (850) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



