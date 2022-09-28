

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) said on Wednesday that it has organized its business units into three divisions including Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime to align with the fast growing global financial systems and meet clients' requirement.



Market Platforms division will include Nasdaq's North American and European Market Services, Market Infrastructure Technology, as well as Digital Assets and Carbon Markets.



This division will play a major role to support modernization of markets, with a focus on cloud and blockchain. Tal Cohen, current Executive Vice President and Head of North American Market, will be the President of the new division.



Capital Access Platforms will combine Nasdaq's Corporate Platforms and Investment Intelligence businesses. Nelson Griggs will be the President of the division and will remain in his role as President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.



Griggs currently serves as Executive Vice President of Nasdaq's Corporate Platforms business and is responsible for listings and corporate solutions.



Anti-Financial Crime will include Verafin, the fraud detection and anti-money laundering solutions. This division will help to protect the integrity of the financial system and fight financial crime.



Jamie King, Executive Vice President, will continue to serve as the chief of the division.







