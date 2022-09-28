

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the mixed close seen in the previous session, the major U.S. stocks indexes may once again move in opposite directions in early trading on Wednesday.



The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 0.3 percent but the Nasdaq futures down by 0.2 percent.



The futures pared earlier losses after the Bank of England announced plans to begin temporarily purchasing long-dated U.K. government bonds to address dysfunction in the gilt market.



The BoE said the purchases would be carried out on 'whatever scale is necessary' to restore orderly market conditions.



The move comes as U.K. bond yields have spiked after the government revealed its mini-budget including significant unfunded tax cuts.



Meanwhile, a notable decline by shares of Apple (AAPL) may weigh on the Nasdaq, with the tech giant tumbling by 2.4 percent in pre-market trading.



The drop by Apple comes after a report from Bloomberg said the company is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize.



Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of August. Pending home sales are expected to tumble by 1.4 percent in August after slumping by 1.0 percent in July.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before eventually ending the session mixed.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to end the day modestly higher, the Dow and the S&P 500 once again fell to their lowest closing levels since late 2020.



The Nasdaq bounced back and forth across the unchanged line in afternoon trading before closing up 26.58 points or 0.3 percent to 10,829.50.



Meanwhile, the Dow fell 125.82 points or 0.4 percent to 29,134.99 after surging by nearly 400 points in early trading, while the S&P 500 edged down 7.75 points or 0.2 percent to 3,647.29.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 3.4 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.44 to $79.94 a barrel after leaping $1.79 to $78.50 barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,645.0, up $9.10 compared to the previous session's close of $1,636.20. On Tuesday, gold inched up $2.80.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.62 yen compared to the 144.80 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $0.9585 compared to yesterday's $0.9594.







