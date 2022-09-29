

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence declined in September after improving in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence index fell to -9 in September from -2 in August.



The overall business confidence also dropped notably to 94.3 in September from 100.1 in the previous month.



The confidence index in the construction sector worsened to -19 in September from -16 in the prior month.



Companies in the construction industry are anticipating falling turnover, employment, and tender prices, and an increasingly insufficient backlog of orders, the survey said.



The morale in the services sector lost 3 points to 2 in September from 5 in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the retail sector confidence index improved to -21 in September from -23 in the previous month.







