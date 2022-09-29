

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence weakened to the lowest level in over one-and-a-half years in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer sentiment index fell to 2.6 in September from 4.6 in August. The confidence contracted for the second consecutive month.



The latest reading was the lowest since February 2021, when it was 0.1. However, this was well above the long-term average score of 1.1.



In September, entrepreneurs were less positive about the order position and were negative about expected production for the first time since January 2020, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months than those who predicted a decline, the agency added.



Producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in September.







