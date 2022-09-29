

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as traders kept a closer eye on activity in the bond and currency markets.



Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,649.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,656.95.



The dollar tightened its hold on the currency markets after the Fed's Atlanta president Raphael Bostic said he favored raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at the November policy meeting and by half a percentage point at the December gathering.



Yields on British government bonds rose moderately while Eurozone yields fell from multi-year highs as British Prime Minister Liz Truss doubled down on her tax cutting and borrowing plans.



In economic releases, a measure of economic sentiment in the euro area deteriorated again in September, the European Commission said.



The corresponding index - an aggregate measure of business and consumer confidence-dropped to 93.7 from 97.3 in August, the lowest reading since November 2020, weighed by high inflation and a darkening economic outlook.



German data due later in the day is expected to show consumer prices rising at the fastest rate since the 1950s.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de