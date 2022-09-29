

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), a drink and brewing firm, said on Thursday that it has expanded its exclusive deal with the Coca-Cola Company to develop and sell Topo Chico Spirited.



Topo Chico Spirited is a spirit-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktail. Molson Coors will produce, distribute, and market the cocktail.



The product will reach over 20 markets across the U.S. in 2023, which will be made with 100 percent real spirits, including premium tequila from Jalisco, MX, the company said in a statement.



The agreement serves as Molson Coors' move to aggressively push its above premium portfolio.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COCA-COLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de