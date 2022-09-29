

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP), a global brokerage and financial technology company, said its third quarter revenue is now expected to be below the midpoint of the range of its previously stated outlook. The company's pre-tax adjusted earnings is expected to be around the midpoint of its previously stated outlook.



The company noted that its revenue would have been approximately $20 million higher, if not for the strengthening of the U.S. dollar during the period, and above last year's third quarter revenue, excluding Insurance.







