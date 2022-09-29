

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the second quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 24 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it held steady against the yen and the pound, it dropped against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth at 144.70 against the yen, 0.9708 against the euro, 1.0848 against the pound and 0.9827 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







