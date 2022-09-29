

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has filed its intention to request the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the standard listing of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, on the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the common stock on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. The last day of trading of the common stock on the London Stock Exchange would be November 1, 2022.



Honeywell's common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker, HON. The company's listed notes will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under their respective ticker symbols.







