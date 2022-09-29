

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB13.71 million, or RMB4.20 per share. This compares with RMB19.81 million, or RMB6.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to RMB88.73 million from RMB100.58 million last year.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): RMB13.71 Mln. vs. RMB19.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB4.20 vs. RMB6.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB88.73 Mln vs. RMB100.58 Mln last year.



