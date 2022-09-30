

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd. (UKCM.L) reported that its first half EPRA earnings per share increased to 1.58 pence from 1.16 pence, previous year. Net profit for the period increased to 162.36 million pounds from 66.81 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 12.49 pence compared to 5.14 pence.



First half total income increased to 177.83 million pounds from 82.40 million pounds, last year. Rental income increased to 32.33 million pounds from 28.77 million pounds.



'We have a number of options available to us to both manage and, where appropriate, seek opportunities arising from the current environment, and are confident in the future prospects for the company,' Ken McCullagh, Chair of UKCM, said.







