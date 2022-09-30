

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) reported that its profit after taxation attributable to ordinary shareholders for the six months ended 31 July 2022 was 395 thousand pounds or 0.30 pence per share, down from 103.02 million pounds or 83.91 pence per share in the previous year.



But income from investments grew to 23.00 million pounds from 17.43 million pounds last year.



The company has declared a second quarterly dividend for the current financial year of 6.85 pence per ordinary share, payable on 10 November 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 7 October 2022.







