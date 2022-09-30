

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US arm of Israeli drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), said on Friday that it will pay $3.346 million to settle Georgia's price fixing claims.



The drug maker's decision follows a deal with the Attorney General of Georgia to dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates once the amount has been paid.



Until now, the deal is the third settlement of the price-fixing litigation that Teva has reached. It had earlier settled with Mississippi and Louisiana.



Alabama recently voluntarily cancelled its claims against all defendants in the case, including Teva.



Teva is one company among many, facing industry-wide price-fixing allegations by major generic drugs manufacturers.







