

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as hot inflation data out of Eurozone triggered worries about a recession due to the aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the European Central Bank.



Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation touched a new record high in September.



Inflation rose to 10 percent in September from 9.1 percent in August. Economists had forecast a 9.7 percent rise.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, advanced to 4.8 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August. The rate was expected to rise to 4.7 percent.



The data cemented expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike by the ECB in October.



Investors fear that tighter monetary policy could throw the bloc into a recession.



The euro edged down to 140.90 against the yen and 0.9741 against the greenback, off its early 8-day highs of 142.29 and 0.9854, respectively. The next likely support for the euro is seen around 133.00 against the yen and 0.93 against the greenback.



The euro dropped to 1.5059 against the aussie and 1.3379 against the loonie, down from its previous near 3-month highs of 1.5131 and 1.3465, respectively. The euro is seen finding support around 1.45 against the aussie and 1.30 against the loonie.



The euro eased to 0.9554 against the franc, after rising to a 1-week high of 0.9622 in previous deals. The euro may face support around the 0.94 level, if it falls again.



In contrast, the euro recovered to 0.8842 against the pound, from a 1-week low of 0.8752 seen at 4:35 am ET. The euro is likely to test resistance around the 0.90 level.



The euro touched 1.7209 against the kiwi, its highest level since February 8. Next key resistance for the currency is likely seen around the 1.73 level.



Looking ahead, University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for September will be featured in the New York session.







