

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power (AEP) has signed an amended agreement on the sale of its Kentucky operations to Liberty. The company expects to close on the sale in January 2023 following approval of the transaction from the FERC, which is due by Dec. 16.



'The updated timeline for closing the sale will not have an impact on our planned equity needs or the operating earnings guidance we have provided,' said Julie Sloat, AEP president and CFO.



AEP also announced that Brett Mattison, president and COO of Kentucky Power, has been named president and COO of Southwestern Electric Power Company, effective Jan. 1. Mattison succeeds Malcolm Smoak.







